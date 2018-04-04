1075 views

Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican to be unveiled on April 5


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will depart for Vatican today to partcipate in unveiling ceremony of statue of St. Gregory of Narek on April 5.

According to Mediamax’s information, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will also participate in the ceremony in Vatican.

