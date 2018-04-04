Armenian President to participate in Gregory of Narek statue unveiling in Vatican

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay an official visit to the Holy See (Vatican).
According to Armenian presidential press service, Serzh Sargsyan will have meetings with Pope Francis and Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. He will also participate in unveiling ceremony of the statue of St. Gregory of Narek, proclaimed “Doctor of the Universal Church”.
The event will be followed by an ecumenical ceremony with participation of Pope Francis, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.
On April 4-6 Serzh Sargsyan will meet with Lieutenant of the Grand Master of Sovereign Order of Malta Fra Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto.
Armenia and Sovereign Order of Malta will sign a memorandum of cooperation.
Serzh Sargsyan will also pay a working visit to Italy, where he will meet with President Sergio Mattarella, President of Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati and President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico.
