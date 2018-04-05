Ruben Vardanyan: We are moving towards systemic chaos

Social investor and entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan has talked with TASS about technological changes influencing our lives. Mediamax has selected several excerpts from the interview.



An old Nokia



I use the phone and other means of communication, but in a very relaxed way. I have an old Nokia and Blueberry I like very much. People have gone from email to Facebook, from Facebook to WhatsApp, from WhatsApp to Snapchat. I don’t chase the trends. I am strongly convinced that technological progress is a great thing, but the essence of human nature, the inner world of a person has remained unchanged. The European culture is still based on the philosophy of ancient Greeks and Romans.



Unique things designed across different occupations



We are transitioning from the industrial, conveyor, hierarchical model to network model and we are moving towards systemic chaos.



The innovative and creative society will be built where young people can design unique things across different occupations. That means we are leaving specialization behind.



Ruben Vardanyan at PicsArt in 2017 Photo: PicsArt

What we must consider inviolable

Should robots pay taxes?