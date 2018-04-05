Armenian President and Pope Francis hold a meeting in Vatican

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has thanked Pope Francis today "for his commitment and attention to the relations between Armenia and the Vatican, and for the sincere and warm dialogue”.
During the meeting at the Holy See, Serzh Sargsyan has highlighted that this is the fifth meeting with His Holiness in recent years, “a fact that speaks for itself”.
The Armenian President has noted that the statue of St. Gregory of Narek will stand next to great saints in Vatican from now on and another copy of the statue will be erected in Etchmiadzin, the spiritual center of the Armenian Church.
According to the president, Gregory of Narek and his legacy are becoming the symbol of eternal solidarity between the two Christian communities.
Serzh Sargsyan presented Pope Francis with the silver miniature of St. Gayane Church, while His Holiness gifted to President Sargsyan a marble copy of the Holy Family sculpture kept in the Vatican museum, as well as three books he authored.
