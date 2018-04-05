Gregory of Narek statue unveiled in Vatican

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the unveiling ceremony of the statue of St. Gregory of Narek, proclaimed "Doctor of the Universal Church”.

The statue, erected in Vatican, was unveiled by Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan.





