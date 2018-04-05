Gregory of Narek statue unveiled in Vatican

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the unveiling ceremony of the statue of St. Gregory of Narek, proclaimed "Doctor of the Universal Church”.
The statue, erected in Vatican, was unveiled by Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan.
The two-meter bronze statue of St. Gregory of Narek was cast in Czech Republic. The author of the statue is People’s Artist of Armenia, sculptor David Yerevantsi and the architect-Mikael Hasratyan.
The initiative was implemented owing to philanthropic contribution of Mikayel Minasyan and Russian-Armenian entrepreneur Artur Janibekyan, as well as the efforts of Head of the Department of Culture at Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See Vardan Karapetyan.
The statue in Vatican has a copy, which will be placed in Echmiadzin.
The event was followed by an ecumenical ceremony with participation of Pope Francis, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.
President Sargsyan then visited Armenia’s Embassy to the Holy See, where an award ceremony took place.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.