Online media ratings of Armenian politicians, results of Q1

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform has followed the online media coverage of Armenian political figures during Q1 2018.



The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians for Q1 2018 is as follows:



1. Serzh Sargsyan: 24 028 mentions;

2. Karen Karapetyan: 11 576 mentions;

3. Nikol Pashinyan: 4 823 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned politicians is as follows:



1. Gagik Tsarukyan: 1 443 mentions;

2. Levon Ter-Petrosyan: 1 054 mentions;

3. Hovik Abrahamyan: 895 mentions.



The system started following online media rating of Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian from April 1 of 2018.

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for Q1 of 2018 are displayed in the table below.



Politician Positive Neutral Negative Serzh Sargsyan 1381 5635 152 Karen Karapetyan 1072 2145 16 Nikol Pashinyan 23 1272 4 Taron Margaryan 189 753 49 Vigen Sargsyan 391 368 60 Levon Ter-Petrosyan 2 358 10 Hovik Abrahamyan 2 274 2 Gagik Tsarukyan 26 214 6



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.