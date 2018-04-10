Armenian President visits Yerablur

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited Yerablur military pantheon after his inauguration ceremony.
According to Armenian presidential press service, Armen Sarkissian was accompanied by Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan.
Armen Sarkissian paid a tribute to the memory of National Hero of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan, as well as all those Armenians who gave their lives for the independence of Armenia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.