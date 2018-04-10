1036 views

Armenian President visits Yerablur


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited Yerablur military pantheon after his inauguration ceremony.

According to Armenian presidential press service, Armen Sarkissian was accompanied by Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan.

Armen Sarkissian paid a tribute to the memory of National Hero of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan, as well as all those Armenians who gave their lives for the independence of Armenia.

