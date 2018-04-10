Armenian President intends to encourage the youth

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian believes that it is possible to stop the emigration of young people by creating favorable conditions for their self-fulfillment.

President Sarkissian, whose inauguration took place on April 9, said this in an interview to TASS Russian news agency.

“The moods prevailing among the youth is one of priority issues of the Armenian society today.

By saying this I mean the extent to which young citizens of Armenia are motivated, committed to participation in the progress of the country and how demanded they are in the market. The only way to stop the emigration, especially that of the youth, is creating relevant conditions for their self-fulfillment, as well providing them with rightful opportunity to participate in state-building, community life, contributions to the science, education, business, sport, etc,” Armen Sarkissian said.