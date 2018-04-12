FAST marks the first anniversary

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A year ago, on 12 April 2017 the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) announced the formation of Advisory Board and the appointment of Chief Executive Director.
Social investor and entrepreneur, IDeA co-founder Ruben Vardanyan was the first to mention FAST in July 2016, saying that foundation would be aimed at “developing the environment for technological innovation in Armenia and the mobilization of scientific, technological and financial resources of the Armenian and the international public”.
FAST was founded by Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan on behalf of IDeA Foundation, Fr. Mesrop Aramyan on behalf of the Ayb and Luys Foundations, and high tech and innovations entrepreneur Artur Alaverdyan.
Mediamax has put together the publications covering the first year of activity of FAST.
***
Armen Orujyan: FAST is not a painkiller, we’re more of an antibiotic
Photo: FAST
“FAST objectives are holistic. We want to elevate the entire ecosystem, to create an ecosystem that will drive technological innovation, and scientific advancement. In order to do that, you would need to target all the significant capacities – intellectual, financial, network capacities – and create a tsunami that brings in a wave after a wave.”
***
FAST became an integrator, says Armenian Prime Minister
Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry
“In the 21st century, globalization of processes and use of communication technologies are the mandatory conditions of progress. I believe that FAST and partners can take on the role of integrator, maintaining connection between the best scientific and technological centers of the world,” said Karen Karapetyan.
***
We aspire for Armenia to be a country of big ideas, says FAST CEO
Photo: FAST
"We hear a lot that we are small but we are proud people. What if we are not small but we are giants. We are giants in science and technology. We are transformative leaders. We are the Greatest Inventors, Entrepreneurs, Doctors, Discoverers, Creators…” stated Armen Orujyan.
***
FAST fellowship program: The first step to education-science ecosystem
Photo: Photolure
“FAST is a platform that helps to gather people, centralize and mobilize resources. We’re playing the role of an accelerator. This fellowship program is designed for the top 10% of physics, mathematics, biology, chemistry and engineering students,” said Armen Orujyan.
***
FAST, motivation and future of young scientists
Photo: FAST
Mediamax talked with young Armenian scientists from abroad about the opportunities that FAST had created so far, as well as the problems and prospects of Armenian science and their potential place in its advancement.
***
Garabed Antranikian: Armenia should bring intelligence and emotions together
Photo: FAST
“The time limit is very important here, you have to be fast in sciences and technologies. You may have the best ideas, but if you are slow, you cannot catch up with the world. We have to be efficient, and I am very optimistic about our work and projects in the future.”
***
FAST’s Angels Network to connect business and science in Armenia
Photo: Mediamax
“It is extremely important to us that these businesses come from science, so that the invested money goes to science and a scientist who makes a discovery can commercialize it and take it to the global market. We aim to build connections between business and science,” said FAST co-founder Artur Alaverdyan.
***
Igor Khalatian: We wish to help those who decide to stay in Armenia
Photo: Mediamax
“We are looking for early stage companies. Something that is not just an idea but an idea on which you have started working, probably you have a prototype, proof of concept. The companies that already have customers and have established are probably more interested in VC funding versus angels funding.”
