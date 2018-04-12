FAST marks the first anniversary

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A year ago, on 12 April 2017 the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) announced the formation of Advisory Board and the appointment of Chief Executive Director.

Social investor and entrepreneur, IDeA co-founder Ruben Vardanyan was the first to mention FAST in July 2016, saying that foundation would be aimed at “developing the environment for technological innovation in Armenia and the mobilization of scientific, technological and financial resources of the Armenian and the international public”.



FAST was founded by Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan on behalf of IDeA Foundation, Fr. Mesrop Aramyan on behalf of the Ayb and Luys Foundations, and high tech and innovations entrepreneur Artur Alaverdyan.



Mediamax has put together the publications covering the first year of activity of FAST.



***



Armen Orujyan: FAST is not a painkiller, we’re more of an antibiotic



Armen Orujyan Photo: FAST

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Armen Orujyan Photo: FAST

Levon Mkrtchyan and Armen Orujyan Photo: Photolure

From left to right: Arnak Dalalyan, Erik Aznauryan and Davit Buniatyan Photo: FAST

FAST CEO Armen Orujyan and Garabed Antranikian Photo: FAST

Photo: Mediamax