Conference to be held on Spitak earthquake experience

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Radik Martirosyan discussed today the preparation for the international conference, titled “Earthquake of Spitak, 30 years later: Experience and Perspectives” .

The Armenian MES noted that the conference is aimed at uniting scientists for sharing experience and discussing available innovations and new challenges.



Davit Tonoyan emphasized that the international importance and main message of the conference is the fact that the Armenian people not only remember the disastrous earthquake and pay tribute to the memory of the victims, but also look to the future and aspire to create a more resistant Armenia.



“It is impossible to achieve the reduction of disaster risks without including science, so the Armenian MES is constantly ready to cooperate with the National Academy of Sciences in an extended format,” Davit Tonoyan said.



The international conference is set for December 3-7 of 2018.