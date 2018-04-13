Three people injured by landmine explosion in Tavush

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 14:30 on April 12, three residents of Aygedzor village (Tavush marz) entered into the area adjacent to the positions of Armenian Defense Ministry’s military unit to collect herbs and were injured by the explosion of a landmine.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia has stated that one of the Aygedzor residents suffered traumatic amputation of the lower third of the right arm and multiple missile wounds to both sides of the body, while two others suffered traumatic amputation of the right foot.
A criminal case has been opened under paragraph 2 of Article 376 of the Armenian Criminal Code, i.e. negligent attitude to service, if it caused grave consequences.
