Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will be Malta Music Festival’s official orchestra

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will perform at Malta International Music Festival as an official orchestra from April 15 to May 1.

The opening gala concert of the festival will take place on April 16 and Malta's famous artists will perform with the Armenian Symphony Orchestra.



The festival includes 18 concert programs.



During the two-week musical festival works of international classical composers as well as contemporary authors will be presented. The works of Mozart, Strauss, Vivaldi, Rakhmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Bizet, Mendelson, Khachatryan, as well as contemporary composers Gia Kancheli, Alexey Shor and many other authors will be presented.



The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will perform together with world-known soloists Maxim Vengerov, Ray Chen, Nikolay Lugansky, Denis Kozhukhin, Salvatore Accardo, Andreas Ottensamer, Julia Zilberquit, Narek Hakhnazaryan and others.



The Armenian Orchestra will perform under the conduction of Sergey Smbatyan as well as with famous conductors Sergey Stadler, Dmitry Sitkovetsky and Tigran Hakhnazaryan.



The festival’s one evening will be devoted to Armenian State Symphony and Maltese Philharmonic Orchestras joint performance of Aram Khachatryan and Alexey Shor works.



The jubilees of honored classical music benefactors - Sergey Rakhmaninov's 145th and Aram Khachatyran's 115-th anniversaries will be celebrated in the frames of the festival as well.



Days of Armenian Culture will be held within the framework of the festival on April 18-30. Aram Khachatryan's jubilee will be celebrated on April 18 as a standalone concert. The Maltese Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Sergey Smbatyan will present Khachatryan’s music to the festival’s audience. Aram Khachatryan's Violin Concerto will be performed by Ayman Musahajayeva (soloist). The "Masquerade" suite, parts from "Spartacus" ballet will be performed as well.



The concert which will on April 30 with the participation of Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan will be conducted by Tigran Hakhnazaryan. The art of Komitas, Tigran Mansuryan, Artavazd Peleshyan and others will also be presented during Armenian Culture Days.