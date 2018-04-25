Armenian customs points operate duly

Yerevan/Mediamax/. State Revenue Committee of Armenia informs that all customs points of Armenia operate duly.
“In a march led by member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan today, the latter stated that they had blocked Bagratashen Customs Point.
State Revenue Committee of Armenia officially announced that at this moment not only Bagratashen but all other customs points in Armenia operate duly,” State Revenue Committee noted.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.