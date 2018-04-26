Demonstrators halt closing off Yerevan streets

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan has just urged the demonstrators to “halt closing off streets in Yerevan for a while”.

He has highlighted that “cars without license plates must not drive in the city”.

“Last night I received worrying information that come cars without license plates drive disorderly around the city. There are people trying to use the situation to discredit our movement,” wrote Pashinyan.