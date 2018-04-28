Armenian kids are the revelation of Malta Music Festival

The Armenian Cultural Days within the Malta International Music Festival have turned even brighter thanks to the performances of talented Armenian children. The Culture and Art Foundation scholarship holders Meri Musinyan (qanun), Gevorg Stepanyan (duduk), Elen Harutyunyan (piano) and Vahram Hovhannisyan (vocal) have joined the Armenian delegation to Malta by the invitation of the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC).





