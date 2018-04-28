Primeminister.am is under cyber attack

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The press service of the Armenian government has revealed today that the domain primeminister.am has experienced several hacking attempts.

“Fake emails with virus-infected attachments might be sent from the mentioned domain, so in case you receive messages from primeminister.am, we suggest you don’t open them or simply delete them. The experts are dealing with this problem and we ask everyone to remain vigilant,” reads the statement of the press service.