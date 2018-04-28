Nikol Pashinyan meets with Karekin II

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the leader of "Yelk” faction and Civil Contract Party Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin by the invitation Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and met with His Holiness.
The Mother See has informed that “the parties have discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia”.
