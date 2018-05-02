1239 views

Zvartnots Airport staffers stage an hour-long strike



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Staffers of certain services of Zvartnots International Airport have staged a symbolic hour-long strike today.

One of the staffers has told Mediamax that the strike is the way for them to voice their protest.



“We have organized a protest march in the territory of the airport and passengers have joined us,” said our source.

Citizens have closed off the road to the airport early in the morning.

