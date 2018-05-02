830 views

Armenian Ombudsman: Citizens’ right for health protection jeopardized


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. From early morning the staff of the Armenian Human Rights Defender has received a number of complaints about the inability of citizens to exercise their right for health protection and other rights of vital importance due to the blockage of roads and bridges.

“Those complaints relate to receiving medical care, difficulties to get  home, jobs etc.

Ombudsman’s staff undertook steps to protect the rights of these citizens and found out that some services face serious difficulties and obstacles while accomplishing their duties due to the blockage of roads and bridges,” the statement reads.

The Ombudsman’s Office is deeply concerned about the fact that the protestors stop emergency cars, check them and only then decide whether to let them move further or not.

“It is also concerning that school children including those from elementary schools are blocking the streets,” the Ombudsman’s statement reads.

