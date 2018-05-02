Lydian Armenia puts no limits on staffers’ freedom of expression

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Lydian Armenia has announced that their staffers have joined the nationwide protests along with the employees of contractors and the residents of communities adjacent to Lydian’s Amulsar mine.

Lydian Armenia has noted that being a large international company, they do not interfere in domestic political developments in Armenia.



“Hence, the company will not restrict the employees’ right to freedom of expression,” reads the statement from Lydian Armenia.