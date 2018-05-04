Armenian manuscripts in Washington Museum of the Bible

Armenian unique manuscripts have been introduced in the newly-opened Museum of the Bible in Washington.

The museum, which is located near the U.S. Congress, focuses on the narrative and history of the Bible, as well as it’s impact on societies and culture around the world.

It showcases more than 600 ancient biblical artifacts and early hand-copied and printed examples of the Holy Book.

Embassy of Armenia to U.S. informs that the Museum of the Bible features a number of artifacts of early Armenian Christian art.

Photo: Embassy of Armenia

The exhibition includes a 12th-15th century illuminated Armenian Gospel Book, which belonged to the Armenian kings of Cilicia, and a 17th century hand-copied Gospel Book from Constantinople.

Photo: Embassy of Armenia

The Bible Translations section of the museum tells the story of the creation of the Armenian alphabet by Mesrop Mashtots.