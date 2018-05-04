897 views

Armenian manuscripts in Washington Museum of the Bible


Armenian Gospel Book from Constantinople (circa 1620-1630)
Armenian Gospel Book from Constantinople (circa 1620-1630)

Photo: Embassy of Armenia

Photo: Embassy of Armenia

Photo: Embassy of Armenia

Photo: Embassy of Armenia


Armenian unique manuscripts have been introduced in the newly-opened Museum of the Bible in Washington. 

 

The museum, which is located near the U.S. Congress, focuses on the narrative and history of the Bible, as well as it’s impact on societies and culture around the world. 

 

It showcases more than 600 ancient biblical artifacts and early hand-copied and printed examples of the Holy Book. 

 

Medieval “Armenia!” at The New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Embassy of Armenia to U.S. informs that the Museum of the Bible features a number of artifacts of early Armenian Christian art.

 

Photo: Embassy of Armenia

 

The exhibition includes a 12th-15th century illuminated Armenian Gospel Book, which belonged to the Armenian kings of Cilicia, and a 17th century hand-copied Gospel Book from Constantinople. 

 

Photo: Embassy of Armenia

 

The Bible Translations section of the museum tells the story of the creation of the Armenian alphabet by Mesrop Mashtots.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | May 4, 2018 17:07
ICHD Director is appointed Adviser to Armenian President

Foreign Policy | May 4, 2018 13:08
Armenian President receives ambassadors from Arabic countries

Society | May 4, 2018 10:45
Pashinyan defeats Sargsyan in April media mentions
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe