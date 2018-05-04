Pashinyan defeats Sargsyan in April media mentions

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform mapped the April online media coverage of the following Armenian political figures: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, Karen Karapetyan, Taron Margaryan, Vigen Sargsyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Gagik Tsarukyan.
Conditioned by the political developments in Armenia last month, several political leaders registered an unprecedented raise in the number of mentions.
The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians for April of 2018 is as follows:
1. Nikol Pashinyan: 21 345 mentions (March 2018: 2 341 mentions);
2. Serzh Sargsyan: 20 332 mentions (March 2018: 9 816 mentions);
3. Karen Karapetyan: 8 237 mentions (March 2018: 4 034 mentions).
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones.
MaxMonitor specialists have analyzed total 10 500 articles, which somehow covered the activity of the mentioned politicians.
At the beginning of the month media representatives, as well as a number of public and political figures touched upon Nikol Pashinyan’s “My Step” campaign and “Reject Serzh” initiative with neutral undertones, voicing certain reservations.
The volume of coverage sharply increased from April 17, when the initiative began to gather momentum and turned into a nationwide movement. The number of positive undertones on Nikol Pashinyan’s activity also progressed at that point.
The results for April of 2018 are displayed in the table below.
Politician
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Serzh Sargsyan
1150
3726
542
Nikol Pashinyan
1197
3853
328
Karen Karapetyan
786
1261
65
Armen Sarkissian
866
873
5
Vigen Sargsyan
134
263
11
Gagik Tsarukyan
35
155
0
Levon Ter-Petrosyan
28
134
6
Taron Margaryan
56
94
7
The majority of negative mentions on Nikol Pashinyan resulted from the statements by the Police, which qualified Pashinyan’s assemblies as “illegal” accompanied by “unlawful acts”.
The majority of negative mentions about the third President of Armenia were found in articles criticizing his activities, as well as assessments by the activists of the movement.
Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.
