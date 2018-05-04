Pashinyan defeats Sargsyan in April media mentions

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform mapped the April online media coverage of the following Armenian political figures: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, Karen Karapetyan, Taron Margaryan, Vigen Sargsyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Gagik Tsarukyan.

Conditioned by the political developments in Armenia last month, several political leaders registered an unprecedented raise in the number of mentions.

The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians for April of 2018 is as follows:

1. Nikol Pashinyan: 21 345 mentions (March 2018: 2 341 mentions);

2. Serzh Sargsyan: 20 332 mentions (March 2018: 9 816 mentions);

3. Karen Karapetyan: 8 237 mentions (March 2018: 4 034 mentions).

Photo: Mediamax

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones.

MaxMonitor specialists have analyzed total 10 500 articles, which somehow covered the activity of the mentioned politicians.

Photo: Mediamax

At the beginning of the month media representatives, as well as a number of public and political figures touched upon Nikol Pashinyan’s “My Step” campaign and “Reject Serzh” initiative with neutral undertones, voicing certain reservations.

The volume of coverage sharply increased from April 17, when the initiative began to gather momentum and turned into a nationwide movement. The number of positive undertones on Nikol Pashinyan’s activity also progressed at that point.

The results for April of 2018 are displayed in the table below.

Politician Positive Neutral Negative Serzh Sargsyan 1150 3726 542 Nikol Pashinyan 1197 3853 328 Karen Karapetyan 786 1261 65 Armen Sarkissian 866 873 5 Vigen Sargsyan 134 263 11 Gagik Tsarukyan 35 155 0 Levon Ter-Petrosyan 28 134 6 Taron Margaryan 56 94 7

The majority of negative mentions on Nikol Pashinyan resulted from the statements by the Police, which qualified Pashinyan’s assemblies as “illegal” accompanied by “unlawful acts”.

The majority of negative mentions about the third President of Armenia were found in articles criticizing his activities, as well as assessments by the activists of the movement.





