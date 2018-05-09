Armenia shines at Malta International Music Festival

Malta International Music Festival and the Armenian Cultural Days held in its framework have come to end. The rich, entertaining events have featured photo exhibitions, film screenings, and exclusive musical concerts with world-renowned performers and Armenia State Symphony Orchestra between April 18 and 30.

Armenian Cultural Days kicked off with the concert dedicated to the 115th anniversary of Aram Khachaturian, which followed the opening of the exhibition “International Language of Music”. Organized by the House-Museum of Aram Khachaturian, the exhibition displayed the great composer’s photos with famous people from different corners of the world.

Another exhibition, “Komitas. A Life in Photos”, was prepared by Komitas Museum-Institute and presented 32 photos telling about different periods in the life of the composer

During the Armenian Cultural Days, Malta heard for the first time the choir music by Komitas. Conductor Sipan Olah and the Choir of Malta performed 10 songs composed by the legendary Armenian teacher.

Another significant “premiere”, the performance of Tigran Mansurian’s chamber music arrived thanks to collaboration between Vienna-based pianist Nareh Arghamanyan and Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

The guests of the Armenian Cultural Days had a chance to get acquainted with the Armenian folk dance as well: ensemble “Araxe” from Marseille brought such energy and joy with their movements that the audience kept them on stage for a long time.

The four-day tour of young Armenian musicians was a success as well. Meri Musinyan (qanun), Gevorg Stepanyan (duduk), Elen Harutyunyan (piano) and Vahram Hovhannisyan (vocal) toured together for the first time and, still brimming with excitement from their concerts, promised to return to Malta with a new programme.

The audience has shown deep interest in the films screened within the Armenian Cultural Days: Artadazd Peleshyan’s “Seasons of the year” and “Thank You, Dad” produced by Michael Poghosian and directed by Hrachya Keshishyan.

Zaven Sargsyan’s exhibitions “The Cross Stones” and “The Mystery of Stones’’ maintained a special place among the events.

The Khachaturian Trio concert drew the finish line of the Armenian Cultural Days.

During the concert, the trio known for their special,easily recognizable sound played the compositions of Aram Khachaturian, Nocturne by Arno Babajanyan, and seven pieces by Alexey Shor.

This programme features on the trio’s new record, released in cooperation with Sony.

The Armenian Cultural Days ended with The Magic Cello concert performed by winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition Narek Hakhnazaryan.

On that day, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra was conducted by Narek’s elder brother Tigran. The Hakhnazaryans have told that joint concerts are special for them and the understanding between the brothers is so good that they don’t even need to look at each other.

Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet”, Elgar’s Cello Concerto and Shor’s three pieces were played in a truly magical atmosphere.

In a symbolic coincidence, the Armenian Cultural Days ended along with the traditional Malta Fireworks Festival, so the audience was able to enjoy the show after attending the concerts.

Armenia State Symphonic Orchestra was our country’s jewel in Malta International Music Festival and performed as a resident. The orchestra played with the world’s most sought-after musicians during this “music marathon”.

Moreover, the orchestras of Armenia and Malta joined efforts under the guidance of conductor Sergey Smbatyan to perform the premiere of Shor’s composition and the works of the Armenian genius Aram Khachaturian. The Armenia State Orchestra also played with 6 musicians who reached the final of the Malta International Piano Competition.

At the final press conference of the festival, famous composer and director Krzysztof Penderecki said:

“The Armenia State Symphony Orchestra has done an impressive work. It is a great achievement for Armenia too.”

It is worth reminding that the Armenian Cultural Days in Malta were organized by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) in cooperation with Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government of Malta, Armenian Ministry of Culture, Arts Council Malta, and Valletta 2018 Foundation.

Anna Bubushyan (Malta-Yerevan)