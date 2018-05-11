“This is a watershed moment for Armenia”, Ruben Vardanyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Co-founder of the IDeA Foundation and Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan thinks that Armenian newly elected PM Nikol Pashinyan "must harness the skills and enthusiasm of Armenians across the globe, and encourage them to contribute to accelerating Armenia’s growth”.

“Armenia can become a beacon for other nations if it successfully transforms its government while remaining peaceful and abiding by its new constitution. This is a watershed moment for Armenia. We have a rare and unexpected opportunity to transform our country into a vibrant, modern, secure, peaceful and progressive homeland for a global nation”, Ruben Vardanyan writes in Financial Times.



“It’s important to note that this was not the victory of one man, but rather of an entire nation and particularly of our youth. The disaffected youth must be heard so that they agree to remain in Armenia and contribute to the success of the nation. If euphoria turns into disappointment yet again, we could witness the emigration of the entire next generation. Our small and fragile economy could not withstand a further brain drain. Those who have taken to the streets in celebration must be realistic. Armenia’s problems won’t be solved overnight. No one should believe those who promise to rapidly attract billions of dollars of investment. Instead, we have to increase our competitiveness as a country to thrive within the global economy”, IDeA co-founder noted.



“It is abundantly clear what Armenia’s new prime minister must do.



First, Mr Pashinyan must harness the skills and enthusiasm of Armenians across the globe, and encourage them to contribute to accelerating Armenia’s growth. Now is the ideal time for our homeland to tap its émigrés and ask for their help in building long-term prosperity.



Second, he must faithfully carry out the mandate he has been given. Armenian citizens want a vibrant, affluent country committed to justice, freedom and equal opportunity. Our people do not want one oligarchy to replace another. The new government needs to be qualitatively different from the previous ones”, Ruben Vardanyan writes.