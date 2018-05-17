Armenia’s new PM urges to end acts of civil disobedience

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged the groups of demonstrators to end all acts of civil disobedience at 15:00 today.

“I call on you to start opening the roads and finishing all acts of civil disobedience from 15:00 today. The issues you have raised must be solved within the institutional framework,” Pashinyan said during the live session on Facebook.



According to the Prime Minister, citizens who have complaints should form delegations of up to three people and apply to the department for reception of citizens of the government or the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development.



“Minister Suren Papikyan is aware of the situation, admittance of petitions will be properly organized,” said Pashinyan.



“I urge everyone who isn’t guided by the intention of sabotage to adopt this course of action. When the country is governed by the authorities who have the trust of the people, civil disobedience seems slightly unreasoned,” added the Armenian Prime Minister.