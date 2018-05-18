Yerevan /Mediamax/. On May 19th from 18:00 till midnight the residents and city guests will have an opportunity to visit ARARAT Museum for free and get acquainted with the centuries-old heritage of the Armenian brandy as well as reveal the facets of mastery.

Along with the traditional museum program the visitors will see the temporary exhibition of YEREVAN brandy vintage collection, the samples of which will be taken out from the treasury of Yerevan Brandy Company special for this occasion.



“In this important year of the anniversary of the Armenian capital we couldn’t bypass such a historic event and will be glad to present our unique collection of famous YEREVAN brandies while telling in detail the story of their creation,” said Karine Madelrieu, Sales and Marketing director of Yerevan Brandy Company.



YEREVAN brandy is unique in the world history of brandy production. Created in 1947 by the greatest master Markar Sedrakyan, YEREVAN was an absolute innovation in its time - despite the prevailing opinion that the strength of brandy cannot exceed 50% abv, YEREVAN brandy’s strength was 57%, which added a special power to its multifaceted aroma.



Famous for its special role during the expeditions to the North Pole, YEREVAN brandy was created to warm the scientists with the Armenian warmth and generous nature even in the most severe weather conditions.



Within the frames of this year’s theme, which is "Hyperconnected museums", ARARAT Museum will present its visitors a new way of communication - the option of augmented reality. With the "ARARAT Yerevan" application made special for the Yerevan Brandy Company, the guests will be able to access the most sacred place of ARARAT Museum.



The application will be available on App Store and Google play platforms in June.