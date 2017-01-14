The “mysterious four”, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and …Obama

In recent days, a photo with four children wearing Henrikh Mkhitaryan t-shirts became very popular on the internet. While everyone was looking at them from behind, Mediamax managed to unveil the secret of “the mysterious four”.



Tatev, Taguhi, Tigran and Levon are siblings. Their family has lived in Washington D.C. since 2006.



Their father is a big football fan, and he passed his love towards sports to his children. The mother doesn’t play football, but encourages the family’s love to this sport and never misses her kids’ games. Yerevan-based grandfather has a role too, being the one who sent four Mkhitaryan t-shirts to Washington.



Tatev, Taguhi, Tigran and Levon Photo: From children's personal archive

Tatev and Barack Obama Photo: From children's personal archive