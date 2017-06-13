“You don’t have to travel to Nuba to do good deeds”

Gevorg Voskanyan, Hayk Hovhannisyan, and Armine Barkhudaryan are the three Armenian doctors that Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena trusted to take on his mission.



Thanks to their readiness to travel to Sudan and work in the hardest conditions, Dr. Tom Catena was able to leave Nuba Mountains for several days with certainty that his patients were in safe hands.



The three doctors’ “business trip” lasted for one month, with few days spent on just reaching Nuba. At the Sunday mass, Tom Catena introduced the guests to the hospital staff and arranged them in his former accommodation, where he lived before getting married. Armenian doctors had a rich meal by Nubian standards - beans and rice; working conditions were difficult, and unfortunately, not void of losses. They don’t believe their actions to be heroic. On the contrary, the three doctors are grateful for the opportunity and experience.



Armenian doctors Photo: Mediamax

The hardest moment is losing the patient

Hayk Hovhannisyan Photo: Mediamax

Gevorg Voskanyan Photo: Mediamax

“When I got the invitation, I said “Yes” at once”

Armine Barkhudaryan Photo: Mediamax

Friendship with Sudan kids

Needs are numerous in Sudan

Armenian doctors Photo: Mediamax

Every meeting with God is the biggest holiday in their lives