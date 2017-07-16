The “Dreamers” film found 48 years later

A film about the Armenian “Dreamers” rock band shot in 1969 by the Armenian TV appeared on the web on July 9. It has been considered to be lost for nearly 50 years.



The “Armenian” “Beatles”



In 1966, for the first time music lovers bought tickets to the concert of the “Dreamers” rock band. The concert was held at the House of Composers in Yerevan. Inspired by the world famous band from Liverpool, in 1965 Armenian students Hrayr Kotoyan, Zaven Sargsyan, Hakob Petrosyan, Yervand Yerznkyan and Slava Buniatyan (who was later replaced by Armen Zakaryan), founded their own band. Their first gigs took place at the Engineering University. The band also performed at various events, and many people heard the Beatles’ songs from them for the first time.



The “Dreamers” rock band Photo: from Zaven Sargsyan’s archive

Photo: from Zaven Sargsyan’s archive

The “Dreamers” in Sevan during shooting Photo: from Zaven Sargsyan’s archive

The “Dreamers” in Sevan during shooting Photo: from Zaven Sargsyan’s archive

The “Dreamers” rock band Photo: from Zaven Sargsyan’s archive

Photo: from Zaven Sargsyan’s archive

