Hrant Nazariants, Armenian futurist and founder of carpet factory in Italy

Italy’s coastal city of Bari became a safe haven in 1920s for survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Armenian refugees founded Nor Araks neighborhood there. The man responsible for bringing the survivors to Bari was writer, public figure Hrant Nazariants, who left his native Constantinople in 1913.



“Although those were hard times, fascism raged on in Italy, and ethnic minorities were hardly n favor, Nazariants found a way to bring Armenian refugees to Italy. He’s carrying that wonderful mission by starting a carpet factory in Bari. He does that we support from Mussolini government, funding from Armenian Diaspora, and with the Catholic Church as mediator. The factory was not just for production. It helped the Genocide survivors to recover,” told co-founder and Director of Hrant Nazariants Cultural Center (Centro Studi Hrand Nazariantz di Bari) Carlo Coppola, who’s currently visiting Armenia.



Carlo Coppola Photo: from Centro Studi Hrand Nazariantz di Bari