U.S. experts: Khosrov Forest is recovering

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The members of the expert group with U.S. Forest Service, who arrived in Armenia last week, told Mediamax that the burned areas in Khosrov Forest started recovering, and they noticed green sprouts in several places.



Forest geneticist Andrew Bower remarked that the wildfire spread very quickly because of the wind, which is why the forest and plant cover suffered only surface damage.



