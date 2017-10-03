World’s largest Wikipedia logo now sits on bottom of Lake Sevan

The logo of Wikipedia was submerged to the bottom of Armenia’s Lake Sevan thanks to the joint efforts of Wikimedia Armenia and ArmDiving divers’ club on September 29.



The 2m wide, 2m high logo (the largest in the world) was made in Armenia for the annual meeting of the Central and Eastern Europe Wikimedia affiliates, Wikimedia CEE Meeting that the country hosted in August 2016 in Dilijan.



Photo: Wikimedia Armenia