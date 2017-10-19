Lydian’s former geologist and his fight against Artavan wildfire

The love for nature, which became a career and the love for humanity, which transformed that path; having researched the earth crust for several years, Arthur decided to become a rescuer and dedicate himself to saving lives of other people.



From geologist to rescuer



33-year-old Arthur Hovsepyan was born to a family of teachers. Arthur’s father was a teacher of geography, who urged his son to continue in that direction, but the love for nature made him a geologist, specialised in minerals.



After having worked in several mining companies, Arthur joined Lydian Armenia’s team, which implements Amulsar gold project in 2011. This step started to transform Arthur’s professional path.



The management of the company noticed his special approachand care towards safety and offered to move to Health and Safety Department.



“I agreed after long considerations. I think people should work where they are most efficient and needed,” Arthur said.



Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive

Providing safety at work and home

“Fight” against Artavan wildfire

Lydian Armenia Emergency Response Group Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive

On working with passion and achieving goals