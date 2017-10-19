Lydian’s former geologist and his fight against Artavan wildfire

The love for nature, which became a career and the love for humanity, which transformed that path; having researched the earth crust for several years, Arthur decided to become a rescuer and dedicate himself to saving lives of other people.
From geologist to rescuer
33-year-old Arthur Hovsepyan was born to a family of teachers. Arthur’s father was a teacher of geography, who urged his son to continue in that direction, but the love for nature made him a geologist, specialised in minerals.
After having worked in several mining companies, Arthur joined Lydian Armenia’s team, which implements Amulsar gold project in 2011. This step started to transform Arthur’s professional path.
The management of the company noticed his special approachand care towards safety and offered to move to Health and Safety Department.
“I agreed after long considerations. I think people should work where they are most efficient and needed,” Arthur said.
Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
He received qualification through professional trainings in a number of prestigious training projects over the past two years and is considered to be one of the best Armenian specialists in health and safety.
Lydian Armenia sent him to trainings in London, Manchester, Washington; he was qualified as an instructor-trainer.
“Generally speaking, I have not quitted geology. We had to deal with a number of safety issues while conducting geological observations. The sphere was new back then with poor level of security, so I decided to definitely get involved in the works to exclude possible risks. Our job is risky, so there will always be a lot of work to do, but I am hopeful that we will achieve the goal that we pursue,” he said.
Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
Currently Arthur distantly studies at Safety, Security and Emergency Management department of British Columbia Institute of Technology in Canada. “This course will give me the professional knowledge, which I will use for providing safety for our company, the country and the whole region.”
Providing safety at work and home
Arthur attaches special importance to developing safety culture in Armenia.
“Lydian Armenia regularly invites specialists from abroad in trying to boost the safety culture in the country. We should make sure people pay due attention to their safety both at work and home.”
He remarked that people from villages are not quite aware of this issue; very often they do not give thought to their lives, health and safety.
“Safety at Amulsar is a priority for Lydian Armenia, so the company does everything possible to meet the requirements. I am the soldier of that department, so I should do my best.”
“Fight” against Artavan wildfire
Arthur put together and has led Lydian Armenia Emergency Response Group for two years now. The members are representatives from communities, which is no coincidence, since those people are always on the spot and can respond quickly when necessary.
Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
11 members of the group passed a training, organized by Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations. They were qualified as rescuers to provide the necessary help before the arrival of rescuers and ambulance.
“We are ready to provide rescue not only in the territory of Lydian Armenia, but in adjacent communities and the whole country,” Arthur Hovsepyan said.
With this determination Arthur and his team participated in extinction of the wildfire in Atavan village of Vayots Dzor region, which started on August 11 of 2017.
Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
“I received a phone call from our company management at 3:30 AM, which informed me about the wildfire. I immediately contacted the relevant structures and a meeting was organized. Then our Managing Director instructed us to support the firefighting activities with all the technical equipment required. We drove to Artavan-Saravan direction in the morning and saw Minister David Tonoyan and other officials were already on the spot. I introduced them the capacity Lydian Armenia has, and they involved our major equipment in fire-extinguishing works from the very first day.
Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
We made a land barrier with the help of bulldozer to stop the wildfire from further penetration. The fire was rapidly spreading, reaching the fields of the community, but we succeeded in stopping it. Soon the wildfire in Khosrov Reserve started, followed by the one at Nairit Plant. Here I helped with my professional advice.”
The extinction of fires one after another was not unnoticed. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan awarded Arthur “International Rescuer” qualification. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan handed Medals of Gratitude to technical operators of the team.
Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
“Of course, it is inspiring, when you are evaluated. Of course, it obliges you to do more, and on the other hand, you are not doing it for awards. We did our best and it was appreciated,” he smiles modestly and continues: “Certain knowledge in the field makes you a leader. Saving people is a wonderful experience.
Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
We witnessed a car accident on returning from Jermuk to Yerevan after the fire, and we were able to provide first aid. Similar accidents may happen at any time.”
On working with passion and achieving goals
Arthur attaches special importance to working with passion towards achieving your goals.
“I was first thinking of working abroad, but seeing that you can achieve results by working really hard here, I decided to stay in Armenia. I am still 33 years old, so I think I will be able to do a lot more for the company and our country.”
Photo: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
Arthur does not talk much about his dreams. He jokes that the he is still single and that is his major shortcoming, but the time will come for that too. “I had my reasons: I was born and grew up in a village, moved to Yerevan during school years, passed mandatory military service, then continued my education and worked at the same time. I think all the mentioned justifies the fact that I am still unmarried.”
Marie Taryan
Photos: from Arthur Hovsepyan’s archive
