Mediamax and Matthias Kiesler surprise Professor Harutyunyan on 96th birthday

On February 12, Mediamax and German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler visited distinguished Armenian linguist Manush Harutyunyan to wish her a happy birthday. Mediamax came up with the initiative of the surprise visit and Ambassador Kiesler was happy to participate. Manush Harutyunyan had no idea about the surprise, but the staff at Hospice made sure she was prepared for the meeting.



