Mariela, Greta and friends: “Innovation is booming in Armenia”

Armenia National SDG Innovation Lab hosted a team of students from Columbia University. The team will provide specific insights for addressing Armenia’s sustainable agriculture and forestry management challenges. This 10-day visit is the second part of the program; the cooperation and joint observations between the university and the lab started 4 months earlier.
Armenia National SDG Innovation Lab, initiative of the Armenian Government and the UN, implements this visit within the frames of its development efforts and cooperation with the world’s leading innovation centers. Among its goals, the Lab aims at contributing to reforms in Armenia, bringing in the best international experience.
According to the Lab’s CEO Erik Gyulazyan, Columbia University is among the world’s top centers with rich educational and academic expertize. Besides, contacting and cooperating with them was easy.
“All team members are specialists with 8-12 years of experience in the sphere, and now they’re deepening their knowledge at Columbia University. They’ll introduce proposals in the sectors, which our Lab prioritizes,” Erik Gyulazyan said.
Photo: Mediamax
The group includes 5 participants of different nationalities: Spain, Armenia, Mexico, Italy and Argentina. Based on their interests, experience and wishes, Columbia University and United Nations Development Programme offered several options to them, of which they chose Armenia’s programs and were finally selected.
During this visit to Armenia the group had 45 meetings with government staff, international organizations, NGOs, participating in a number of discussions, particularly on ongoing reforms in environmental protection and agriculture.
The students say that everyone was open to discussions, being very interested in their observations.
According to MPA student from Columbia University Mariela Cheb, one of the main challenges of Armenia is illegal logging. “We’re trying to come up with new ideas, which will help manage forestry better. We visited Tavush marz, met with members of a number of international organizations, who informed us about the work that has already been done in the sector. Nonetheless, I think that it would be better if more programs were implemented in the process. It would be great if different stakeholders gathered and discussed the best ways to improve current situation, as it impacts our environment, especially in poor communities,” Mariela says.
Photo: Mediamax
The team has already submitted initial proposals, but the final, comprehensive package will be ready in early May. According to the CEO of the Lab, the proposals concern particularly creation and maintenance of a Agricultural Register that will help understand what types of soil we have in different parts of Armenia, what we grow there, in what amount and quality. Erik Gyulazyan is certain that these suggestions will enable Armenia to plan the juxtaposition of volume and quality in the sector more accurately and make better decisions in agricultural management.
A student from Italy, Greta Polo tells that her university offers programs in all corners of the world: Vietnam, USA, African countries… She considers herself lucky to have selected Armenia: “We have noticed that innovation is booming in Armenia and the potential is so huge that I couldn’t miss on the opportunity to assist its development. We have a very positive outlook for Armenia. The potential is big indeed, and if agriculture undergoes digitization, the country will advance in application of innovative technologies and stimulate economic growth.” Greta also believes that Armenia has many developing sectors and it is difficult to support each of them. Data accumulation is no easy task and the team is trying to make sense of it and provide assistance.
Photo: Mediamax
Armenia was an undiscovered land for others, but for this student with Armenian roots, Alique Berberian, seeing Armenia among destinations was exciting. It is important for Alique personally to assist Armenia. She also believes that the team’s research carries profound meaning, especially in the circumstances of global warming.
“This is a challenge for everyone. It’s important that Armenia too tries to reduce the effect of global warming. Using renewable and solar energy is a significant step on Armenia’s part,” said Alique Berberian.
To make their work efficient, the students have decided to prepare an approach that would benefit everyone involved. The students hope the parties will cooperate with each other and achieve positive results together. The National SDG Innovation Lab will present a report on Armenia’s Sustainable Development Goals this July. They have agreed with the team to organize joint actions with Columbia University during the presentation.
Amalie Khachatryan
