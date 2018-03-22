Mariela, Greta and friends: “Innovation is booming in Armenia”

Armenia National SDG Innovation Lab hosted a team of students from Columbia University. The team will provide specific insights for addressing Armenia’s sustainable agriculture and forestry management challenges. This 10-day visit is the second part of the program; the cooperation and joint observations between the university and the lab started 4 months earlier.



Armenia National SDG Innovation Lab, initiative of the Armenian Government and the UN, implements this visit within the frames of its development efforts and cooperation with the world’s leading innovation centers. Among its goals, the Lab aims at contributing to reforms in Armenia, bringing in the best international experience.



According to the Lab’s CEO Erik Gyulazyan, Columbia University is among the world’s top centers with rich educational and academic expertize. Besides, contacting and cooperating with them was easy.



“All team members are specialists with 8-12 years of experience in the sphere, and now they’re deepening their knowledge at Columbia University. They’ll introduce proposals in the sectors, which our Lab prioritizes,” Erik Gyulazyan said.



Photo: Mediamax

Photo: Mediamax