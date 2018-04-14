Medieval “Armenia!” at The New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art

One of the world's top 10 museums, the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will hold a major exhibition dedicated to the Armenian history and culture. The “Armenia!” exhibition will open on Armenian Independence Day, September 21, 2018 and close after Armenian Christmas on January 13, 2019. The exhibition will present the Armenian art of the 4th-17th centuries, displaying 140 works from around the globe.



For the first time Armenian art will be broadly presented at the Met. “Armenia!” will mainly feature samples from three museums of Armenia: Museum of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts-Matenadaran and the History Museum.



“Armenia!” is curated by Helen C. Evans, the Mary and Michael Jaharis curator of Byzantine Art at the Metropolitan. Dr. Evans has told Mediamax that the exhibition will present the role of Armenian art as the visual voice of the first Christian nation.



The importance of Armenia on international trade routes that ultimately cross the globe will also be shown. The exhibition will extend over 1,300 years, from the Armenian conversion to Christianity to the widespread arrival of books printed in Armenian in the Armenian homeland.



Helen Evans Photo: Metropolitan Museum of Art

Helen Evans Photo: Neomagazine.com

