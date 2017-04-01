Ms Muradyan, the teacher of “future geniuses”

All children, regardless of where they were born, a well-developed city or a disadvantaged, socio-economically challenged village, have the right to attain an excellent education. Many of Armenia’s rural communities, however, face severe shortages of teachers for many years at a time. It is common to see one teacher teaching several subjects, where at times some subjects are left out of the curriculum entirely.



Teach For Armenia is a two-year leadership development program for graduates and top professionals who speak Armenian and are willing to change not only their lives but also the lives of children living in Armenia. After training at Summer Institute, an intensive and rigorous five-week training program for Teach For Armenia Fellows, the Fellows are being placed for two years in communities where there is a need for teachers. Fellows not only contribute to the development of children's personal growth and academic knowledge, but also to the development of the communities through extracurricular and community development projects. Currently, the 42 participants of the program teach in 35 partner schools across five regions.



Who are these young people who are not afraid of change and difficulties who leave their comfort zones for the greater good, all to inspire children to discover their talents and realize their dreams, while inspiring the future generations.



Through the support of VivaCell-MTS, Mediamax and Teach For Armenia have launched a new project to shed light on the work and life of Fellows serving students in the most undeserved communities of Armenia.



"Future geniuses study here" a sign hangs from the school hallway door. Every day Ms. Muradyan instills in her students that it is possible to overcome challenges and achieve their goals. Everyone in the village knows the Math teacher who came to Katnarat village (Lori region) from Yerevan. At first everyone was surprised to know that this young girl came to live in a village, which everyone is migrating from. Now it is hardly possible to imagine life in the community without Ms. Muradyan.



Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan (for Mediamax)

