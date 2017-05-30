Mr. Vardanyan who showed the way to achieve dreams

All children, regardless of where they were born, a well-developed city or a disadvantaged, socio-economically challenged village, have the right to attain an excellent education. Many of Armenia’s rural communities, however, face severe shortages of teachers for many years at a time. It is common to see one teacher teaching several subjects, where at times some subjects are left out of the curriculum entirely.



Teach For Armenia is a two-year leadership development program for graduates and top professionals who speak Armenian and are willing to change not only their lives but also the lives of children living in Armenia. After training at Summer Institute, an intensive and rigorous five-week training program for Teach For Armenia Fellows, the Fellows are being placed for two years in communities where there is a need for teachers. Fellows not only contribute to the development of children's personal growth and academic knowledge, but also to the development of the communities through extracurricular and community development projects. Currently, the 42 participants of the program teach in 35 partner schools across five regions.



Who are these young people who are not afraid of change and difficulties who leave their comfort zones for the greater good, all to inspire children to discover their talents and realize their dreams, while inspiring the future generations.



Through the support of VivaCell-MTS, Mediamax and Teach For Armenia have launched a new project to shed light on the work and life of Fellows serving students in the most undeserved communities of Armenia.



Everyone in Bagaran village calls Vanik “Mr. Vardanyan,” even the ones who don’t have students in their families. “Mr. Teacher” is Vanik’s second name. A 22-year old engineer from Nor Khachakap Village, he says, “I never thought of becoming an educator even if you would tell me as a joke, I could not imagine it”.



According to the mantra “never miss any opportunity” formed during his school years, Vanik applied for Teach For Armenia’s program. “When I passed the first phase of the application process, I became more thoughtful, I wasn’t sure whether to get happy or be sad,” he says, “I went to the second phase and succeeded again. This was a very important and decisive period in my life, I relied everything on God. I had to go to mandatory military medical checkup, I decided that if I passed the military medical checkup, then I would go to the army; if not then it’s a sign to participate in the Teach For Armenia program. Eventually, I didn’t go to the army and chose the pathway that led me to my classroom.”



Vanik Vardanyan Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax

