Ms. Ghukasyan who teaches how to make mistakes

All children, regardless of where they were born, a well-developed city or a disadvantaged, socio-economically challenged village, have the right to attain an excellent education. Many of Armenia’s rural communities, however, face severe shortages of teachers for many years at a time. It is common to see one teacher teaching several subjects, where at times some subjects are left out of the curriculum entirely.



Teach For Armenia is a two-year leadership development program for graduates and top professionals who speak Armenian and are willing to change not only their lives but also the lives of children living in Armenia. After training at Summer Institute, an intensive and rigorous five-week training program for Teach For Armenia Fellows, the Fellows are being placed for two years in communities where there is a need for teachers. Fellows not only contribute to the development of children's personal growth and academic knowledge, but also to the development of the communities through extracurricular and community development projects. Currently, the 42 participants of the program teach in 35 partner schools across five regions.



Who are these young people who are not afraid of change and difficulties who leave their comfort zones for the greater good, all to inspire children to discover their talents and realize their dreams, while inspiring the future generations.



Through the support of VivaCell-MTS, Mediamax and Teach For Armenia have launched a new project to shed light on the work and life of Fellows serving students in the most undeserved communities of Armenia.



There are a few minutes left before the 5th-grade lesson is over. We are sitting in the teacher’s lounge and waiting for Zina to arrive. While we wait for Zina, the Social Science and History of Armenian Church teachers at the Lernahovit School (named after S. Karapetyan) makes a comment: “It’s worthwhile to write an article about Zina, she is an initiator, who works not only hard in school but also on her self development.”



The bell rings and Zina walks into the classroom just like the sun with red wavy hair and a big bright smile. Her height is barely different from her students. In one hand she held field flowers – a gift from her students - and in the other, a piece of chalk. With dusty hands, she turned to me and said “hello.”



Zina Ghukasyan Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax

