Welcome to future ambassadors of education

Theologian, religious studies scholar Soseh Ghazaryan graduated a few weeks ago and hurried to Dilijan to take part in Teach for Armenia’s Summer Institute. After an intensive 5-week training Sose will work as a teacher for two years in an Armenian community that’s in need of teaching staff. She has little misgivings but doesn’t pay them attention. Her goal is more important.



“I realized I could be one of those kids in the remote villages and I would dream that a teacher comes and helps me lean. I know for sure, if each of us makes a small step, we can bring around a lot of change,” said Soseh, the future history and social science teacher.



Soseh Ghazaryan Photo: TFA/Karen Serobyan

Larisa Hovhannisyan Photo: TFA/Karen Serobyan

Narek Arzumanyan Photo: TFA/Karen Serobyan

Armine Hovhannisian Photo: TFA/Karen Serobyan