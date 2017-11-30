Ms Marikyan, who teaches to let go of fear and love fiercely

The Teach For Armenia Fellowship is a two-year leadership development program for graduates and top professionals who speak Armenian and are willing to change not only their lives but also the lives of children living in Armenia. After training at Summer Institute, an intensive and rigorous five-week training program for Teach For Armenia Fellows, the Fellows are than placed for two years in communities where there is a teacher shortage. Fellows not only contribute to the development of children's personal growth and academic knowledge, but also to the development of the communities through extracurricular and community development projects.



Who are these young people who are not afraid of change and difficulties. What motivates them to leave their comfort zones for the greater good, all to inspire children to discover their talents and realize their dreams, while inspiring the future generations?



Through the support of VivaCell-MTS, Mediamax and Teach For Armenia launched a new project to shed light on the work and life of Teach For Armenia Fellows serving students and communities in the most underserved communities across Armenia.



Anyone who knows Mariam Marikyan, knew the three professions she would never be: doctor, teacher, and lawyer. The young theologist is convinced that doctor, teacher, and lawyer change lives and therefore, imply enormous responsibility.



However, volunteer work with school students, abandoned and having disabilities children made Mariam revise her stance. “I wanted to be the teacher I needed when I was a student,” said Mariam.



Mariam has been following the Teach For Armenia program since the very beginning. She read enthusiastically about the young teachers who change lives of their students, helping them gain confidence and reach their goals. Into the third year of the program, Mariam finally managed to overcome her doubts and fears and join the program. She began filling the application but left it unfinished, as she got a letter from the Beijing University, notifying her that she was admitted to for a master’s degree in the Department of Philosophy. The acceptance letter lacked certain points so Mariam rejected the offer of joining the University.



Mariam Marikyan Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax

“Ms Marikyan is always there for us, and she values our opinion. We started communicating freely since she joined us. She organizes classes in a way that you do not forget anything. We learn lessons at school and then go home. But most importantly, we want to extend the 2 years of her fellowship at our school,” says Mane from the 9th grade.



