Mr Tsatryan, the ‘culprit’ of students’ success

Teach For Armenia is a two-year leadership development program for graduates and top professionals who speak Armenian and are willing to change not only their lives but also the lives of children living in Armenia. After training at Summer Institute, an intensive and rigorous five-week training program for Teach For Armenia Fellows, the Fellows are being placed for two years in communities where there is a need for teachers. Fellows not only contribute to the development of children's personal growth and academic knowledge, but also to the development of the communities through extracurricular and community development projects.



Who are these young people who are not afraid of change and difficulties who leave their comfort zones for the greater good, all to inspire children to discover their talents and realize their dreams, while inspiring the future generations?



Through the support of VivaCell-MTS, Mediamax and Teach For Armenia have launched a new project to shed light on the work and life of Fellows serving students in the most underserved communities of Armenia.



As we get closer to the school building, Garik waves at the children greeting them from the windows. Mr. Tsatryan is always surrounded by noise: discussions during the lessons, disputes, students awaiting him with questions in the school halls… Whatever they discuss, be that globalization, friendship or preparations for this or that upcoming school event, the inspiration and excitement are the same. Garik Tsatryan began working in the middle school of Hushakert community four months ago.



“The principal must have thought when he saw me on my first day, “How is this kid going to teach anyone?” He asked me every day if anyone was disrupting my classes, and the basic military training teacher said once, “Don’t go home with Henzel. It seems like you are the student.” I used to look like my students, but now my hair’s gone a bit grey and you can notice the age difference,” the young teacher says, laughing.



Garik Tsatryan Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax

