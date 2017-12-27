10 stories about young change makers in Armenia

With the support of VivaCell-MTS, in 2017 Mediamax presented 10 stories about young people without fear of changes and challenges. They left the comforts of their usual life for providing thousands of children in marzes with quality education, for teaching them how to dream and make those dreams come to reality, how to think freely and discover their talents. 85 young people have joined the 2-year Fellowship of Teach for Armenia since 2015. They moved to marzes of Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Tavush, Shirak for 2 years and taught at 52 schools in need of specialists.



