Amrakits community will have its dream library

A room with broken windows on the backside and better conditions at the entrance in the small building of Amrakits Municipality serves as a library to this community. The municipality possesses 5430 dusty books, damaged by moisture. Those books haven’t been opened for decades now. Anahit Tchshmarityan, employee of the municipality, who also manages the library, says that they haven’t received any book for 30 years, except for 65 outdated textbooks. Several elderly residents of the community used to come to the library before, but they have already passed away, and no one visits the municipality now.



Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax

