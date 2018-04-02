Little innovators catch wind and big dreams

Winds in the village of Blagodarnoye are very strong even during hot summers and can blow off the roofs sometimes. When adults choose to close the doors and windows to escape the wind, children go out to catch it.



“Look, it’s rising!” shouts the kid, whose kite is about to take off.



The kite is the latest achievement of children in Blagodarnoye. They had a discussion with their teacher, Rudolph Harutyunyan, and discovered that wind was not an obstacle, but an opportunity to fly a kite. They learned how to make kites on the internet. The first experience failed - the kite didn’t take off, but the kids were determined to carry on.



Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax

