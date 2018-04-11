My New Armenian Family

“When Dilijan is your home” is a joint project by Mediamax and UWC Dilijan College introducing the stories about Dilijan and life in Armenia by students from different countries.



Nour, Lebanon, UWC Dilijan ‘18



Nour is a second-year student at UWC Dilijan; he is originally from Sudan, but he and his family had to flee the country because of the civil war. After spending years moving from one country to another they settled in Lebanon. As a part of his Service at UWC Dilijan Nour chose Transformation Through Tennis, where he is learning to play tennis together with the kids from socially challenged families and families at-risk from Dilijan and neighbouring villages. He also enjoys teaching kids from Dilijan how to draw as a part of the Arts in the Community CAS.



First time I spent my winter break in Armenia was in Alaverdi together with my friends from Nepal, Thailand and Malawi. When we arrived, we were welcomed by the host mother and her son Taron, who knew some English and later became our translator. I remember saying hello in Armenian to them and Merry Christmas perhaps too. During lunch I learned names of Armenian dishes and realised that meat was the main component of Armenian gastronomy.



Hrant, the host father, was a police officer and took us to many different villages such us Haghpat and Sanahin. We walked around so many monasteries, saw many impressive churches, so it was obvious that most of the believers were Christians. One of the churches had lots of holes on one of its sides, it was believed that if someone could use these holes to walk from one end to the other, his wish would be granted. Honestly, I don’t remember the wish I made that time, however I do remember that I did not fall while walking on the dream path.



***



After my first year at UWC Dilijan, I wanted to spend my summer holidays in Lebanon. I applied for visa a while earlier and was still waiting for a response from the Lebanese embassy, when I was told that my family in Alaverdi wanted to host me again. I met my old friends Lilit and Taron, at the entrance, and they welcomed me with a wide smile. I was walking around the house and felt as if it was my home. Although I had become a vegetarian since my last visit, it didn’t seem to be a big deal for Lilit, as she would find a way to feed me and prepared delicious vegetarian meals. My visa application got rejected, and if it weren’t for my host family, I would feel very sad; I don’t know what sort of magic they used but it worked really well to bring back a smile on my face while playing chess or cards games.



In Sanahin, I met lovely people, relatives from Hrant’s side. They had farm animals and worked with the soil. I had a nice walk outside on the tough paths of mother nature, it was awesome to be on top of that cliff where I had a splendid view of the landscape, I felt like being a conqueror and wanted to have my flag with me.



Garik and Taron took me to such a wonderful place one day, it was near an old abandoned house. Inside we found a fuel burner that we used to make coffee. Grisha, Taron’s older brother joined us. We sat on a wooden bench, and I tried to imagine me living in such kind of place, having nature as a comrade, perhaps that imaginary life would be both simple and peaceful?



Before going back to Dilijan, Lilit Jan said that I was her son by now, that their house was my house and she even suggested me to come to Alaverdi to celebrate my birthday. I could not manage to go to Alaverdi for my birthday, instead, my family came to see me at the college. Taron used color pencils to write Happy Birthday on a piece of paper which is still hung over my bed. They also bought for me lots of chocolate and a scarf, sometimes I just wonder, do I really deserve all of that?



***



Nour and his friend Photo: UWC Dilijan College