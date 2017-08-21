Merkel calls Erdogan’s statements “unbelievable”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called recent statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "completely unbelievable”.

According to TASS, German Chancellor told this on RTL TV.



Last week Erdogan called on Turks in Germany to avoid voting for leading parties during the German federal election, since they “oppose” to Ankara.



“I call on everyone to vote in a free state,” Chancellor said. She emphasized that “Germany significantly changed its approach towards Turkey” because of the politics, adopted by Ankara.



Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz also commented on the calls by Erdogan. He stated that Austria will not let Erdogan and his ministers to interfere in their internal affairs.



“I clearly condemn Erdogan’s constant attempts to interfere in internal affairs of Germany and other countries,” Austrian Foreign Minister told in an interview to Welt am Sonntag newspaper.



According to him, Erdogan “tries to use citizens of Turkish origin, especially those from Germany and Austria, to polarize and move conflicts from Turkey to the European Union.”