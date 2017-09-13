German FM blames Erdogan for making Germany an “enemy”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel stated that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan escalated the relations with Germany to distract attention away from domestic problems in Turkey.

According to TASS, German FM said this in an interview to Nordwest Zeitung.



“Erdogan characterizes Germany as internal enemy to distract attention away from domestic disagreements within Turkey. We should not be playing into his hands,” he said.



According to FM Gabriel, the German government has long “been soft” on Turkey following its hostile rhetoric on many occasions.



In August, Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel suggested President of Turkey to initiate the termination of negotiations on joining the European Union.



In July of 2017, Sigmar Gabriel stated (in Russian) that Berlin decided to reconsider its approach towards Ankara, including in sector of investment cooperation.