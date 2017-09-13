Juncker states Turkey’s “burning bridges” with EU

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker stated that "Turkey is rapidly distancing itself from the European Union, trying to burn every bridge, but Europe leaves the door open for the Turkish people”.

TASS reports that Juncker made that statement during his speech to members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.



“Turkey is walking away from Europe with giant steps,” he said.



Juncker also criticized Turkish authorities for persecuting the journalists and demanded that they release the European reporters detained in Turkey.



“I urge the Turkish authorities to release the journalists, and not only ours. Stop insulting our leaders by calling them fascists and Nazi,” he stated.