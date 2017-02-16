Yerevan local elections to take place on May 14

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan Council of Elderly elections will take place on May 14, 2017.
The relevant draft decision was approved by the Armenian government today.
The previous Yerevan Council of Elderly elections took place on May, 2013. Republican Party of Armenia won the elections with 55.86%, while Taron Margaryan was elected as Mayor of Yerevan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.