546 views

Yerevan local elections to take place on May 14


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan Council of Elderly elections will take place on May 14, 2017.

The relevant draft decision was approved by the Armenian government today.

The previous Yerevan Council of Elderly elections took place on May, 2013. Republican Party of Armenia won the elections with 55.86%, while Taron Margaryan was elected as Mayor of Yerevan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | February 16, 2017 15:31
UWC Dilijan joins One Billion Rising

Nagorno Karabakh | February 16, 2017 15:19
Russia does not currently prioritize NK issue, Russian expert thinks

Army and Police | February 16, 2017 14:59
Armenian soldier killed in bulldozer accident
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017